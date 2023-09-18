[(CAGR) of 11.5%] Robotics Industry Market 2023 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2031

The “Global Robotics Industry Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global robotics industry market was US$ 45.1 billion in 2021. The global robotics industry market is forecast to grow to US$ 122.05 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Robotics Industry corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Robotics Industry industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific robotics industry market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing industrialization in China and favorable initiatives like “Made in China 2025.” China is forecast to be one of the largest contributors to the robotics industry market. Furthermore, the country is focusing on upgrading its labor-intensive manufacturing sector by increasing automation. Furthermore, the governments of Guangdong province and Zhejiang province also announced subsidies to local manufacturers. Thus, it will increase the demand for robots. As a result, it will ramp up the growth of the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, industrialization in other countries like India is also growing at a significant pace. As a result, it will upsurge the demand for robotics, thereby propelling the robotics industry market forward.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for robotics is expanding exponentially. Be it hospitality, healthcare, automotive, or manufacturing, almost every industry is adopting automated solutions in order to cater to the growing demands of the public. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global robotics industry market.

The rising trend of digital factory technologies will contribute to the growth of the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, the shortage of an efficient workforce will drive the robotics industry market forward.

Growing automation across all industrial verticals will also benefit the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, favorable policies by government bodies to boost industrialization will escalate the robotics industry market growth.

On the contrary, privacy concerns associated with the use of robotics may limit the growth of the robotics industry market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Denso Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Seiko Epson

DÜrr

Universal Robots

Stäubli

Comau

B+M SURFACE SYSTEMS

ICR Services

IRS Robotics

Hyundai Robotics

Siasun Robotics

RobotWorx

Techman Robot

Rethink Robotics

FrankaEmika

F&P Robotics

Bosch Rexroth

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Robotics Industry industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Robotics Industry output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Robotics Industry output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Robotics Industry products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Robotics Industry market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global robotics industry market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Industrial

Service

By End User Outlook

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Logistics

Military and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

