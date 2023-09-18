Air Fryer Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2023 to 2031 | (CAGR) of 6.8%

The “Global Air Fryer Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global air fryer market was US$ 1046.8 million in 2021. The global air fryer market is forecast to grow to US$ 1568.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Air Fryer corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Air Fryer industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Air fryers act as a healthy alternative to deep fryers. It uses a minimal quantity of oil as compared to traditional deep fryers without eliminating the flavors and textures of food as traditional fryers. Thus, such benefits of air fryers will boost the growth of the overall market.

The health benefits of air fryers, such as low-fat intake, will upsurge its demand in the coming years. In addition, the growing urban population and rising interest in cooking will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing cases of obesity will also benefit the air fryer market. Furthermore, busy lifestyles and changing eating habits will accelerate the growth of the air fryer market.

Rising demand for advanced cooking equipment and growing women’s employment rate will offer ample growth opportunities for the air fryer market.

The growing demand for automated and connected technology in order to establish smart kitchen infrastructure will offer lucrative opportunities. For instance, in September 2019, Philips unveiled its Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology. This technology makes the cooking process easier by eliminating the chances of uncertainty.

The rapid expansion of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the global air fryer market. Furthermore, the multifunctionality of air fryers, which is not limited to deep fryers, skillet, toasters, and ovens, will benefit the global air fryer market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific air fryer market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the growing automation in commercial kitchens. In addition, growing disposable income and changing consumer choices in developing economies, such as India and China, will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the presence of a large population base and the increasing middle-class population in this region are major factors that supplement the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and new product launches are expected to open up lucrative opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market.

Competitors in the Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Avalon Bay

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

Breville Group Ltd

GoWISE USA

NuWave LLC

Groupe SEB

Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited

Newell Brands

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Air Fryer industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Air Fryer output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Air Fryer output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Air Fryer products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Air Fryer market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global air fryer market segmentation focuses on Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Sales Channel

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Air Fryer industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Air Fryer market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Air Fryer market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

