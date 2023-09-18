[(CAGR) of 35.1%] Automated Mining Equipment Market Size, Share Global Industry Updates, Leading Players, Growth, Forthcoming Developments by Forecast to 2031

The “Global Automated Mining Equipment Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global automated mining equipment market size was US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The global automated mining equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 102.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Automated Mining Equipment corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Automated Mining Equipment industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Mines are located in remote areas, and adopting automation aids is highly necessary. Thus, the growing mining activities will surge the demand for automated mining equipment. In addition, rising concerns related to workers’ safety will surge the demand for the automated mining equipment market.

Automated mining equipment enhances the productivity of the task. In addition, cost efficiency and safety offered by the equipment are expected to benefit the global automated mining equipment market.

Security issues associated with automated mining equipment may limit the growth of the market.

Growing advancements and the launch of more beneficial and innovative technologies will escalate the growth of the global automated mining equipment market. For instance, Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company, introduced new semi-automated excavator functionality for the iXE3 3D excavator machine control solution in March 2020. The solution included tilt and tilt rotator bucket automation. In addition, Hyundai Construction Equipment unveiled an upgraded series of excavators called SMART PLUS in January 2021 to strengthen the brand’s positioning, particularly in India and the export market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automated mining equipment market is forecast to register the highest CAGR. It is due to growing environmental uncertainties. In addition, India is one of the major economies propelling the market forward. The cement and power industries of the country are expected to fuel the growth of the mining and metals sector. Iron and steel demand is also increasing in India. The mining equipment market is expected to be driven by the upsurging demand. The Indian government has permitted 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the mining sector, which will contribute to the automated mining equipment industry growth.

Competitors in the Market

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Trimble Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Hexagon B

Hitachi Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Atlas Copco

AB Volvo

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Automated Mining Equipment industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Automated Mining Equipment output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Automated Mining Equipment output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Automated Mining Equipment products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Automated Mining Equipment market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global automated mining equipment market segmentation focuses on Components, Hardware, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Service

By Hardware Outlook

Excavators

Load Haul Dump

Robotic truck

Drillers and Breakers

Other Equipment

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

