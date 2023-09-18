Servo Motors Drive Market 2023, Share, Industry Analysis by Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, and Growth Rate Through 2031

The “Global Servo Motors Drive Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global servo motors drive market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global servo motors drive market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A servo motor is a self-contained electrical device that delivers complex position control in order to rotate machine parts. It is powered by a standard motor that is connected to a sensor that provides positional feedback.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Servo Motors Drive corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Servo Motors Drive industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The use of robotics is growing in major industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics, etc. Servo motors and drives are the most common components used in the industry to improve the precision and speed of industrial robots. As a result of the increased demand for robots, the global servo motors drive market has grown.

The beneficial applications of robotics in the medical industry will surge the growth of the global servo motors drive market. Furthermore, growing automation across all industrial verticals will benefit the market in the coming years.

The high cost associated with the maintenance of servo motors may limit the growth of the servo motors drive market.

CNC machines, such as milling machines, lathe machines, routers, welders, grinders, lasers, sheet metal stamping machines, and robots, operate by entering alphanumeric codes. Servo motors are the most common motors found in CNC machines. As a result, the expansion of the CNC machine market is a significant trend for the servo motors drive market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific servo motors drive market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to growing industrialization and rising automation across all industrial verticals.

Competitors in the Market

Yaskawa Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Nidec Corporation

Fuji Electric

Delta Electronics

FANUC Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Servo Motors Drive industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Servo Motors Drive output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Servo Motors Drive output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Servo Motors Drive products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Servo Motors Drive market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global servo motors drive market segmentation focuses on Product, Servo Motor, Servo Drive, Servo Motor, Sales Channel, Power Output, Material Output, Voltage, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Servo Motors

Servo Drives

By Servo Motor Outlook

AC Servo Motors

DC Servo Motors

By Servo Drive Outlook

AC Servo Drives

DC Servo Drives

By Servo Motor Type Outlook

Linear Servo Motors

Rotary Servo Motors

By Sales Channel Outlook

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Power Output Outlook

Above 5kW

Below 5kW

By Material Output Outlook

Stainless Steel

Non-stainless Steel

By Voltage Outlook

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By End-Users Outlook

Machine Tools

Packaging

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Servo Motors Drive industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Servo Motors Drive market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Servo Motors Drive market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

