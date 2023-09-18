Refrigerants Market 2023 SWOT Analysis by Players Continues Explosive Growth by 2031

The “Global Refrigerants Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global refrigerants market size was US$ 24.5 billion in 2021. The global refrigerants market is forecast to grow to US$ 48.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Refrigerants corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Refrigerants industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cold chain is becoming an increasingly important component of the global food and health industry. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, billions of tonnes of fresh food products are lost each year due to poor cold chain systems in developing countries. Thus, these concerns are forecast to fuel the growth of the global refrigerants market during the study period.

Fresh foods like fruits, poultry, vegetables, dairy, and meat require high safety. Thus, the growing demand for these products will fuel the growth of the global refrigerants market.

The benefits of refrigeration, such as the extended life of fresh foods and features like optimizing temperature, atmospheric and humidity composition, and convenient handling, will contribute to the growth of the global refrigerants market.

Growing urbanization and emerging economies are forecast to surge the demand for effective refrigerants. In addition, the growing population and their increasing food demands will contribute to the refrigerants industry growth.

Other factors like growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for packed food items, and changing living standards will escalate the growth of the global refrigerants market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific refrigerants market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. China is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and almost all end-user industries have seen significant growth due to rising population, changing living standards, and per capita income. Chinese consumers are increasingly interested in health and wellness. Thus, it will surge the demand for organic foods that require cold storage, such as peas and corn.

India is also among the booming economies, which will benefit the Asia-Pacific refrigerants market. It is due to rising living standards and per capita income. Furthermore, the growing population and rising demand for packed food products will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Arkema S.A.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Chemours Company

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Mexichem

Asahi Glass Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Refrigerants industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Refrigerants output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Refrigerants output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Refrigerants products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Refrigerants market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global refrigerants market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Fluorocarbon

Hydrocarbon

Inorganic

By Application Outlook

Industrial

Domestic

Transport & Commercial Refrigeration

Stationary Air Conditioning

Chillers & Heat Pumps

Mobile Air Conditioning

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

