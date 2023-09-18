Machine Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2031

The “Global Machine Tools Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global machine tools market size was US$ 126.1 billion in 2021. The global machine tools market is forecast to grow to US$ 270.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Machine Tools corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Machine Tools industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The machine tools industry plays an essential role in every manufacturing firm as it offers critical inputs to all sectors of manufacturing. The wide applications of machine tools across various industrial verticals, such as automotive, heavy equipment, defense, aerospace, will surge the growth of the machine tools market.

Growing industrialization and favorable policies by government organizations, mainly in emerging economies like India and China, will contribute to the growth of the global machine tools market. In addition, the surging demand for smart precision tools in order to increase the efficacy of manual operations will surge the growth of the global machine tools market.

The development of new technology will also contribute to the growth of the global machine tools market. For instance, in May 2020, JTEKT Corporation launched the 5th generation Low-Friction-Torque tapered roller bearing“LFT-V.”

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific machine tools market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the favorable government policies, such as “Make in India” in India and “Made in China 2025” in China. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific machine tools market. Furthermore, the Indian government announced in September 2019 that manufacturing companies formed on or after October 1, 2019, will be able to pay corporate tax at a rate of 15%. The aim was to boost the manufacturing activities in the country. Furthermore, countries in the region, such as China, India, and South Korea, are among the world’s largest automotive component manufacturers, which will significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

AMADA Co., Ltd.

CHIRON Group SE

DMG MORI

Doosan Corporation

Georg Fischer Ltd.

HYUNDAI WIA CORP.

JTEKT

Komatsu Ltd.

Makino

Okuma Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Machine Tools industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Machine Tools output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Machine Tools output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Machine Tools products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Machine Tools market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global machine tools market segmentation focuses on Tool, Metal Cutting, Metal Forming, Technology, End-User, and Region.

By Tool Outlook

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

By Metal Cutting Outlook

Machining Centers

Lathe

Grinding & Polishing

Laser, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDMs), & Other Tools

Other Metal Cutting Tools

By Metal Forming Outlook

Bending & Forming

Pressing

Punching & Shearing

Other Metal Forming Tools

By Technology Outlook

CNC

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

NON-CNC

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Metal Industry

Medical Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Heavy Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Marine & Offshoring

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Machine Tools industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Machine Tools market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Machine Tools market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

