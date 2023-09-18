Leak Detection and Repair Market (2023 to 2031) – Size, Share, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

The “Global Leak Detection and Repair Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global leak detection and repair market was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global leak detection and repair market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Leak Detection and Repair corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Leak Detection and Repair industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The oil and gas industry primarily employs gas leak detection systems to detect leaks on drilling platforms, pipelines, trailers, and tanker vessels. Thus, the wide applications of leak detection and repair systems are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

Many countries are focusing on expanding oil and gas pipeline networks, which will surge the demand for leak detection technology. Moreover, it is the most cost-effective mode of transportation, which will contribute to the growth of the global leak detection and repair market.

Growing concerns over the emission of harmful greenhouse gases like methane and stringent government rules will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the surging demand for UAV-based detectors in order to navigate dangerous areas will drive the market forward.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the leak detection and repair market. It is owing to the stringent government regulations and norms in the region. The United States’ pipeline leak detection regulation necessitates the installation of a leak detection system on hazardous liquid pipelines. As the oil and gas industry expands, the demand for leak detection and repair systems will also surge in the United States.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly. The rising demand for oil and oil products in Asia-Pacific countries will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the growing production of natural gas and stringent government regulations in the region will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Aeris Technologies, Inc.

IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center

Bridger Photonics, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Duke University

Colorado State University

Palo Alto Research Center

Maxion Technologies, Inc.

Rebellion Photonics

Physical Sciences, Inc.

Avitas Systems

PrecisionHawk

SeekOps, Inc.

Advisian

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

Gas Ops Leak Detectives, LLC (G.O.L.D. LLC).

Guideware Systems, LLC.

Summit Inspections Services, Inc.

GHD, Inc.

ERM Group, Inc.

AECOM

Guardian Compliance

ABB Ltd.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.

Heath Consultants

ENCOS, Inc.

Team Inc.

VelocityEHS

Picarro Inc.

Microdrones GmbH

Boreal Laser Inc.

Kairos Aerospace

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Leak Detection and Repair industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Leak Detection and Repair output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Leak Detection and Repair output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Leak Detection and Repair products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Leak Detection and Repair market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global leak detection and repair market segmentation focuses on Components, Product, Technology, and Region.

Component Outlook

Equipment

Services

Product Outlook

Handheld Gas Detectors

UAV-Based Detectors

Vehicle-based Detectors

Manned Aircraft Detectors

Technology Outlook

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)

Laser Absorption Spectroscopy

Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring

Acoustic Leak Detection

Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

