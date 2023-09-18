Lathe Machines Market Enhancement, Size, Growth, and Business Opportunities from 2023 to 2031

The “Global Lathe Machines Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global lathe machines market size was US$ 25.9 billion in 2021. The global lathe machines market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A lathe is a machine tool that is primarily used to shape wood, metal, or other materials. Lathe machines are majorly deployed by the metal-working industry, medical industry, and automotive industry.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Lathe Machines corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Lathe Machines industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing urbanization and rising industrialization will escalate the growth of the global lathe machines market. In addition, the wide applications of lathe machines in the automotive, general manufacturing, and transportation industry will drive the lathe machines market forward during the study period.

CNC lathes enable the precise operation of stored programmable commands. The growing popularity of CNC lathes will contribute to the overall industry growth.

The growing demand for smart and sustainable manufacturing solutions will offer ample growth opportunities for the lathe machine market. In addition, growing innovations in the industry will benefit the market during the study period. For instance, in September 2018, Dugard unveiled the Hanwha sliding head CNC lathes and collaborative robots (Cobots) at the Dugard open house. These machines are made for the medical, electronic, defense, aerospace, and automotive industries.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR due to growing industrialization. In addition, policies like “Make in India” are forecast to surge the growth of the overall lathe machine industry. The Asia-Pacific region is home to many developing and underdeveloped countries that are making strides in fields such as manufacturing, technology, education, and others. Furthermore, the growing automotive and medical industry and increasing investments in these sectors will also drive the lathe machines market forward.

Japan is well-recognized for its early adoption and revolutionization of computer numerical control technology. It is regarded as a global powerhouse in machine tool manufacturing control and industrial robotics, which will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, China is another leading country that has made significant progress in industrialization. Thus, the Asia-Pacific lathe machines market is forecast to hold dominance in terms of revenue.

Competitors in the Market

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

DMG Mori Co., Ltd

Doosan Machine Tools

Haas Automation Inc.

Hardinge Inc.

HMT Machine Tools

JTEJT Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Samsung Machine Tools

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Lathe Machines industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Lathe Machines output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Lathe Machines output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Lathe Machines products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Lathe Machines market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global lathe machines market segmentation focuses on Type, Operation, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Vertical lathes

Horizontal lathes

By Operation Outlook

Conventional lathes

CNC lathes

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

General manufacturing

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

