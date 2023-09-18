Last-Mile Delivery Market Size, Status, and Industry Outlook from 2023 to 2031

The “Global Last-Mile Delivery Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global last-mile delivery market size was US$ 34,300 million in 2021. The global last-mile delivery market is forecast to grow to US$ 58,340 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Last-Mile Delivery corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Last-Mile Delivery industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Last-mile delivery is a term that depicts the transfer of goods from the transportation hub to their final destination. In the e-commerce sector, last-mile delivery has emerged as a crucial service for shippers and retailers worldwide. Thus, the booming e-commerce industry will drive the last-mile delivery market forward.

The benefits of last-mile delivery, such as fast delivery options and security and insurance of services, will surge the growth of the last-mile delivery market.

Growing urbanization and increasing demand for online shopping and courier facilities will escalate the growth of the last mile delivery market. Furthermore, the low charges of courier and shipment services will benefit the global last-mile delivery market.

Advanced facilities, such as precise order tracking and convenience will contribute to the growth of the global last-mile delivery market. Furthermore, the rapid shift of companies towards offering online services will also offer ample growth opportunities for the last-mile delivery market.

Partnerships between companies and other innovative strategies will surge the growth of the market. For instance, In November 2021, Farmstead, an online grocer and technology firm, inked a pact with national real estate companies and multiple national last-mile deliveries to develop the first end-to-end same-day e-commerce operations solution for grocers.

Technological advancements for the convenience of consumers will also benefit the global market. For instance, Logistics startup Shadowfax Technologies unveiled a new delivery SuperApp in 2021.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the last-mile delivery market is forecast to witness the highest growth in North America. It is due to the growing partnerships between industry players for shared delivery logistics. In addition, a steady expansion of warehouses and logistics are forecast to play an important role in the global last-mile delivery market. The Asia-Pacific last-mile delivery market is forecast to witness significant growth. It is due to the growing e-commerce sales and rising employment rate.

Competitors in the Market

Ekart Logistics

Amazon.com

XPO Logistics

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

China Post Express Logistics Co. Ltd

Cainiao Logistics

STO Express Co. Ltd

Deppon Logistics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Last-Mile Delivery industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Last-Mile Delivery output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Last-Mile Delivery output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Last-Mile Delivery products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Last-Mile Delivery market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global last-mile delivery market segmentation focuses on Range, Business, Application, Vehicle, and Region.

By Range

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km)

By Business

B2C

B2B

C2C

By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others

By Vehicle Type

Drones

Semi-Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

