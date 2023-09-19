Record intrusions around Taiwan could point to disjointed CCP policy: Experts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts believe the fact that China launched a record number of intrusions around Taiwan on Sunday (Sept. 17) after a meeting between U.S. and Chinese diplomats could point to a lack of coordination among diplomatic and military policies.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi (王毅) and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met for two days in Malta from Saturday to Sunday (Sept. 16-17) as part of "ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the relationship," said the White House. Washington and Beijing described the talks as "candid, substantive, and constructive."

However, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had tracked a single-day record of 103 Chinese military aircraft around the country between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 17) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 18). Of these, 40 aircraft crossed the median line or entered Taiwan's southwest or southeast air defense identification zone, while the remaining 63 aircraft flew to the west of the median line.

The MND responded by saying the "continued military harassment" from China could easily lead to a sharp escalation in tensions and deteriorate regional security. The ministry called on Beijing to take responsibility and immediately halt such "destructive unilateral actions."

Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, told CNA that "based on common sense," if there are important diplomatic interactions between two countries, concurrent military activities would typically be suspended or "carried out in a low-key manner."

However, whether it is the meeting between Sullivan and Wang, or the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China that was blocked due to the spy balloon incident, "they all have left people with the impression of a lack of coordination between China's diplomatic and military policies, even to the extent of allowing each theater command to do their own thing," said Shu.

Chieh Chung (揭仲), an associate research fellow at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, told CNA the number of aircraft exceeded the record of 91 around Taiwan on April 10. However, the number that actually crossed the median line or entered Taiwan's ADIZ was fewer than the 54 detected on April 10.

When asked whether China's incursions were related to Sullivan’s talks with Wang, Chieh said they probably are not. "On the contrary, it highlights the lack of coordination between the CCP’s diplomatic actions and its military exercises," argued Chieh.