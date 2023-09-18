Couple escape burning vehicle on central Taiwan highway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car burst into flames on National Highway 3 on Sunday evening (Sept. 17).

The vehicle came to a stop in the middle lane of the highway due to a mechanical malfunction. The car soon began to fill with smoke and flames as the couple and their puppy, quickly exited before fire engulfed the vehicle, per UDN.

Firefighters from Miaoli County Fire Department were notified at 8p.m. (Sept. 17) about the incident and immediately responded with two fire engines and six firefighters. No one was hurt.

Upon arriving at the scene, the vehicle was already overcome with flames, with firefighters drawing two water lines to put out the fire. Firefighters suspect the vehicle’s fuel tank overheated and burst into flames.

The fire spread from the middle lane of the highway to the outside lane and road shoulder. The section of highway was temporarily closed to avoid other vehicles being affected.

Police said a 65-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was driving the car. They were traveling north on National Highway 3 at the junction of Miaoli and Hsinchu when the vehicle broke down and stopped in the middle lane.

In the vehicle, the couple was alerted to potential trouble by a burning smell and immediately ran out of the car, holding the puppy. It took about an hour to extinguish the fire.

The incident caused traffic disruptions on the northbound National Highway 3 for approximately 7 kilometers. The cause of the fire requires further investigation by the authorities.