Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Pedestrian kicks in windscreen of car parked on Taipei footpath

Man smashes glass, walks over top of car obstructing path

  125
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/18 14:33
The windscreen is pictured after the incident. (CNA photo)

The windscreen is pictured after the incident. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pedestrian stomped on and smashed the windscreen of a car illegally parked on a footpath in Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Taipei police said the incident occurred on Yanji Street in Daan District after the 35-year-old man surnamed Ho (何) was obstructed by the vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱). Ho climbed on to the bonnet of Chiu’s car, smashed the windscreen with his foot, and then walked over the car, dismounting from the rear.

Ho's foot was reportedly injured in the incident. The car was parked on a painted footpath, rather than one physically separate from the roadway.

Both parties have filed complaints against each other, and Chiu was charged with parking on a footpath illegally. Police said Ho will be investigated for damaging the vehicle and Chiu for negligent injury.

Pedestrian kicks in windscreen of car parked on Taipei footpath
A green painted footpath in Taipei's Daan District. (Taiwan News photo)
pedestrian hell
road rage
Daan District
Taiwan pedestrian safety issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan publishes list of 1,000 pedestrian accident hotspots
Taiwan publishes list of 1,000 pedestrian accident hotspots
2023/09/15 19:39
Video shows part of road rage incident in eastern Taiwan
Video shows part of road rage incident in eastern Taiwan
2023/09/01 11:23
Presidential candidates turn out for 'March for Pedestrian Rights'
Presidential candidates turn out for 'March for Pedestrian Rights'
2023/08/21 13:37
Bus kills 82-year-old on New Taipei crossing day before pedestrian safety protest
Bus kills 82-year-old on New Taipei crossing day before pedestrian safety protest
2023/08/19 19:42
March for pedestrian safety to be held in Taipei on Sunday
March for pedestrian safety to be held in Taipei on Sunday
2023/08/19 14:52