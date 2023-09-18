Pedestrian kicks in windscreen of car parked on Taipei footpath

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pedestrian stomped on and smashed the windscreen of a car illegally parked on a footpath in Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Taipei police said the incident occurred on Yanji Street in Daan District after the 35-year-old man surnamed Ho (何) was obstructed by the vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱). Ho climbed on to the bonnet of Chiu’s car, smashed the windscreen with his foot, and then walked over the car, dismounting from the rear.

Ho's foot was reportedly injured in the incident. The car was parked on a painted footpath, rather than one physically separate from the roadway.

Both parties have filed complaints against each other, and Chiu was charged with parking on a footpath illegally. Police said Ho will be investigated for damaging the vehicle and Chiu for negligent injury.



A green painted footpath in Taipei's Daan District. (Taiwan News photo)