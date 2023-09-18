French defense official touches down in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice-chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) of the French Senate, Olivier Cadic, arrived in Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 18).

During his stay, Cadic will meet with high-ranking Taiwanese officials Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦), Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), and National Security Council Secretary-General David Tawei Lee (顧立雄).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Cadic's visit to Taiwan from Sept. 18-21 is a concrete demonstration of France's strong backing for Taiwan on the global stage. It added the ministry warmly welcomed his visit.

This marks Cadic's third visit to Taiwan, following the visits of other prominent French lawmakers like Alain Richard, Deputy Chairman of the French Senate and Chair of the France-Taiwan Friendship Group, Eric Bothorel, Chair of the France-Taiwan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly. Andre Gattolin, another vice-chair of the FADC, visited earlier this year.

In a meeting with Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) and the Ministry of Digital Development he will discuss the geopolitical situation in the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan's commitment to democratic values, and digital and information security. He will engage with the significant French expatriate business community and attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun (李淳) and the President of the Taiwan-France Parliamentary Friendship Association, Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應).

Cadic's visit will extend to Penghu, where he will have the opportunity to gain deeper insights into Taiwan's rich and diverse culture.

Cadic is a prominent figure in French politics, and has been called “Mr. Democracy.” He is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to speaking out against authoritarianism and exposing wrongdoing by China while advocating for democratic Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined the significance of the “Seven-Year Military Development Plan Act for 2024-2030” recently promulgated by French President Emmanuel Macron. The act, which was championed by Cadic, underscores France's dedication to safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait.