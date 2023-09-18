Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French defense official touches down in Taiwan

Vice-Chair of French Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Olivier Cadic, meeting with top officials

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/18 14:17
Vice Chairman of French Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Olivier Cadic in Taiwan on Sept. 18, 2023 (Ministry of Foreign ...

Vice Chairman of French Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Olivier Cadic in Taiwan on Sept. 18, 2023 (Ministry of Foreign ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice-chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) of the French Senate, Olivier Cadic, arrived in Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 18).

During his stay, Cadic will meet with high-ranking Taiwanese officials Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦), Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), and National Security Council Secretary-General David Tawei Lee (顧立雄).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Cadic's visit to Taiwan from Sept. 18-21 is a concrete demonstration of France's strong backing for Taiwan on the global stage. It added the ministry warmly welcomed his visit.

This marks Cadic's third visit to Taiwan, following the visits of other prominent French lawmakers like Alain Richard, Deputy Chairman of the French Senate and Chair of the France-Taiwan Friendship Group, Eric Bothorel, Chair of the France-Taiwan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly. Andre Gattolin, another vice-chair of the FADC, visited earlier this year.

In a meeting with Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) and the Ministry of Digital Development he will discuss the geopolitical situation in the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan's commitment to democratic values, and digital and information security. He will engage with the significant French expatriate business community and attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun (李淳) and the President of the Taiwan-France Parliamentary Friendship Association, Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應).

Cadic's visit will extend to Penghu, where he will have the opportunity to gain deeper insights into Taiwan's rich and diverse culture.

Cadic is a prominent figure in French politics, and has been called “Mr. Democracy.” He is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to speaking out against authoritarianism and exposing wrongdoing by China while advocating for democratic Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined the significance of the “Seven-Year Military Development Plan Act for 2024-2030” recently promulgated by French President Emmanuel Macron. The act, which was championed by Cadic, underscores France's dedication to safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait.
Olivier Cadic
MOFA
France
Macron
Seven-Year Military Development Plan Act for 2024-2030
Mr. Democracy
Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC)
Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦)
Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌)
David Tawei Lee (顧立雄)
Hsu Ming-chun

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister travels to Caribbean ally St Kitts & Nevis
Taiwan foreign minister travels to Caribbean ally St Kitts & Nevis
2023/09/16 19:53
Former Somaliland foreign minister lauds ties with Taiwan
Former Somaliland foreign minister lauds ties with Taiwan
2023/09/16 12:10
Taiwan donates US$1 million to Libya following severe flooding
Taiwan donates US$1 million to Libya following severe flooding
2023/09/15 12:02
Taiwan rebukes Elon Musk's claim that it is 'an integral part of China'
Taiwan rebukes Elon Musk's claim that it is 'an integral part of China'
2023/09/14 12:10
Austrian lawmakers make first trip to Taiwan since pandemic outbreak
Austrian lawmakers make first trip to Taiwan since pandemic outbreak
2023/09/13 17:09