Navigating the Finland & Norway Business Headsets Market: Trends and Opportunities 2031

Introduction

In 2021, the Finland & Norway business headsets market exhibited a market value of USD 12.3 million, and it is projected to surge to USD 23.3 million by 2027, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of this market is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for portability and mobility, leading to the widespread adoption of Unified Communications (UC)-enabled devices. These devices enable multitasking and offer user convenience, emphasizing the importance of voice quality in various applications such as audio, video, softphones, web conferencing, and the extensive use of multiple enterprise devices like notebooks, PCs, and mobile phones. Business headsets play a crucial role in enhancing voice quality and standardizing UC applications. However, the availability of substitutes in the market slightly restrains its growth.

Growth Influencers

1. Demand from Telecom Companies and Militaries

The adoption of unified communication modes for webinars, video conferences, training sessions, and meetings, utilizing UC technology to reduce expenses, is driving the demand for high-quality business headsets in the telecommunications and military sectors.

2. Entertainment and Sporting Sector

The entertainment industry in Finland and Norway is experiencing substantial growth. Users’ emphasis on sound quality and plug-and-play compatibility of headsets is pushing companies to launch top-tier products. Business headphones in the market provide realistic sound for video, music, and gaming applications. The technical excellence embedded in these headsets is driving market growth in Norway and Finland.

Segments Overview

The Finland & Norway business headsets market can be categorized by type and application.

By Type

USB Series Corded Headset

USB Series Bluetooth Headsets

DECT Headsets

Others

The USB series Bluetooth headsets segment is expected to exceed 84,000 units by 2027. DECT headsets held the largest share of nearly 40% due to their high demand.

By Application

Financial

Retail

Others

The financial segment’s value is projected to cross USD 8 million in 2024, driven by the increasing use of business headsets in financial industries. The retail segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment at 12.1%.

Country Overview

The Finland & Norway business headsets market is divided into Finland and Norway.

Finland dominates the market in comparison to Norway. Manufacturers in both countries are designing headsets with noise-canceling technology, meeting the surging demand for UC and business headphones with characteristics such as comfort, noise reduction, and reliability. The demand for such headphones is exceptionally high across various industries, bolstering the business headsets market in Norway and Finland.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Finland & Norway business headsets market include Scandec Systemer, Varjo, Plantronics, Inc., Jabra, Audio-Technica Corporation, Bose Corporation, Dell Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Koss Corporation, Logitech, Microsoft, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, ClearOne Inc., among others. The collective market share of tier-1 companies stands at around 45%, contributing to high competition in the market. These market players are actively investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to gain a competitive edge.

For example, in October 2018, GN Store Nord A/S introduced Engage 50, a lightweight professional digital corded headphone designed for softphone environments. This headphone is compatible with both on-premises and cloud-based softphone platforms, expanding its market presence.

Conclusion

The Finland & Norway business headsets market is on a growth trajectory driven by the need for mobility, demand from the telecom and military sectors, and the thriving entertainment industry. Although challenges such as the availability of substitutes exist, technological advancements and a focus on sound quality and user experience continue to propel market expansion. As the adoption of UC technology and the use of business headsets continue to rise, these markets are poised for further growth, offering enhanced efficiency and performance across industries.

