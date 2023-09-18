Navigating the Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market: Trends and Opportunities 2031

Introduction

In 2020, the global magnetic angle sensor market recorded a market value of USD 798.9 million, and it is projected to expand to USD 1,242.2 million by 2027, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. Notably, the market’s volume in 2020 was estimated at 607.76 million units.

Magnetic angle sensors find extensive applications in various sectors, including transportation, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics. They play a pivotal role in proximity detection, position sensing, flow rate sensing, and speed sensing, among other functions. The increasing adoption of these applications is a driving force behind the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the automation and robotics industry has experienced significant growth in recent years. Stakeholders, including end-users, are increasingly inclined toward sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, indirectly boosting the demand for magnetic angle sensors. For instance, Goodfellow expanded its Green Production initiative in February 2021, promoting the use of environmentally safe products and processes that conserve energy and natural resources.

However, the presence of substitutes and limited product offerings from manufacturers pose certain challenges to the market’s growth.

Growth Influencers

1. Growing Demand for Magnetic Angle Sensors in Various Applications

Magnetic angle sensors are highly specialized and standardized for use in industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics applications. These sensors can replace mechanical switches, knobs, and buttons in smart homes and consumer electronic devices, such as washing machines, refrigerators, and toys. They enhance electronic equipment functionality, making it more reliable and durable compared to mechanical counterparts, which are susceptible to wear and tear. Additionally, the space and weight advantages of these sensors reduce material and transportation costs, making them preferred among appliance manufacturers.

2. Increasing Demand from the Automation and Robotics Industry

Magnetic angle sensors, especially position sensor ICs, provide precise angle measurements in robot joints. These sensors play a crucial role in enabling next-generation autonomous robots to achieve precise joint motor control and human-like limb movement. Magnetic angle sensors are preferred over conventional rotational measurement techniques due to their low power consumption, affordability, and high-speed refresh rates. The automation and robotics industry’s growing demand is a significant driver for the magnetic angle sensors market.

Segments Overview

The global magnetic angle sensor market is segmented by type, range, application, and end-user.

By Type

Hall Effect Sensors

Magnetoresistive Sensors Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR) Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR) Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors

Others

Hall effect sensors held the largest market share, accounting for approximately 46%, primarily due to their increasing adoption. Among magnetoresistive sensors, tunnel magnetoresistive sensors are projected to exceed 12 million units by 2027.

By Range

<1 microgauss

1 microgauss – 10 gauss

10 gauss

The >10 gauss segment accounted for more than 43% of the market share. This segment is expected to grow steadily due to its use in strong field sources across various electronic applications.

By Applications

Speed Sensing

Proximity Detection/NDT (Non-Destructive Testing)

Position Sensing

Navigation and Electronic Compass

Flow Rate Sensing

Others

The position sensing segment is expected to capture the largest share, approximately 30%, owing to its increasing applications in rotary motion testing. Speed sensing is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, 7.4%, driven by its use in speedometers and pitometers.

By End-User

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Others

The aerospace and defense segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, with a growth rate of 8.1%, driven by high demand for magnetic angle sensors in this sector. The BFSI segment’s volume is expected to exceed 37 million units by 2027.

Regional Overview

The global magnetic angle sensor market is divided into regions, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with a share of approximately 34%, driven by the growing automation industry in Asian countries. Additionally, Asia Pacific is one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, significantly contributing to market growth.

North America is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 6.4%, primarily due to increasing awareness of magnetic angle sensors and their diverse applications. The European region is witnessing growing demand for consumer electronics, further boosting market growth. The Latin American and Middle East and African markets are also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global magnetic angle sensor market include Allegro MicroSystems, Alps Alpine, AMS AG, Crocus Technology, Mouser Electronics, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., MultiDimension Technology (MDT), Melexis, NVE Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensitec GmbH, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Sensor Solutions, among others. The top six players in the market collectively hold approximately 50% of the market share.

These market players are actively investing in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2019, Allegro MicroSystems launched ATS17051, a gear tooth sensor IC designed to offer incremental position sensing for electric vehicle traction motors operating at speeds up to 30 thousand RPM.

Conclusion

The global magnetic angle sensor market is on a growth trajectory driven by the increasing demand for magnetic angle sensors in various applications and the rapid expansion of the automation and robotics industry. Despite challenges posed by substitutes and limited product offerings, technological advancements and a focus on sound quality and user experience continue to propel market expansion. As the adoption of magnetic angle sensors rises in conjunction with the increased use of Unified Communications (UC) technology, these markets are poised for further growth, offering enhanced efficiency and performance across industries.

