Illuminating Insights into the Global Mini LED Display Market 2031

Introduction

The global mini LED display market exhibited a market value of USD 174.5 million in 2020, and it is projected to skyrocket to USD 9,343 million by 2027, boasting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 78.3% during the forecast period. Remarkably, the market’s volume in 2020 reached an estimated 607.76 million units.

The phenomenal growth in the consumer electronics industry worldwide is a primary driver of the mini LED display market. This surge in demand has spurred the commercialization of mini LED technology, featuring dynamic characteristics. The widespread availability of smartphones and gaming stations equipped with mini LED technology has positively impacted the mini LED display ecosystem.

Furthermore, international alliances have played a pivotal role in supporting market growth. For instance, in 2019, Unity Opto Group Co received long-term orders from U.S.-based LED lamp vendors looking to diversify their suppliers to avoid higher U.S. customs duties on imports from China. Such strategic steps have further fueled the mini LED market’s growth.

However, the high equipment costs and the substantial number of integrated circuits (ICs) required for operation may hinder market growth. Despite significant research in this field, some manufacturers may face challenges in adopting different manufacturing processes for mass-producing mini LEDs, potentially impeding market growth to some extent.

Growth Influencers

1. Rising Demand for Miniaturized Displays in Consumer Electronics Devices

The growing demand for improved display solutions by end-users is a driving force behind market growth. The ever-evolving consumer preferences in the electronics sector are accelerating the market’s growth rate. Leading players in the market are focused on launching innovative products tailored to meet end-users’ needs. For example, in October 2021, Apple announced plans to introduce a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED and ProMotion technology in early 2022. This 27-inch display for the iMac will feature mini-LED backlighting and a range of other advanced features. Thus, the increasing demand for such displays is propelling the segment’s growth.

2. High Dynamic Range, Power-Saving Capability, and Lower Failure Rate Compared to Traditional LEDs

The mini LED industry is experiencing significant advancements in display sizes, picture quality, and power consumption characteristics. The launch of attractive, low-power-consuming products with high success rates is driving demand and increasing the preference for mini LEDs over traditional LEDs. Ongoing research and development efforts to develop cutting-edge mini LEDs are bolstering market growth.

Segments Overview

The global mini LED display market is segmented by form, application, and panel size.

By Form

Backlight Source (for LCDs)

Self-emissive Pixel Emitters

The backlight source segment is expected to dominate with the largest market share due to its increasing use in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The growing consumer electronics sector drives the demand for backlight sources for LCDs.

By Application

Automotive Display

Consumer Electronics Television Smartphones Gaming Displays Notebook/Laptop Home Theatre Systems Wearable Devices Others

Commercial Indoor/Outdoor Signages Cinema Displays

Industrial Devices

Others

The consumer electronics segment accounted for nearly 70% of the market share, primarily due to the increasing usage of smartphones and laptops, especially among the millennial population. Within the consumer electronics category, the notebook and laptop segment is expected to experience tremendous growth, with a growth rate of over 83%. In the commercial segment, the indoor and outdoor signage sub-segment is estimated to surpass USD 600 million by 2027.

By Panel Size

<12″

12″ – 32″

32″ – 100″

100″

The 12-inch to 32-inch segment held the largest share in 2020, driven by its high preference rate in home settings and automobiles. The panel size segment of more than 100 inches is estimated to grow at a rate of 73.2%, primarily due to the increasing adoption of these panel sizes in commercial settings, such as cinema displays.

Regional Overview

The global mini LED display market is divided into regions, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate with a share of over 58%, driven by the thriving automobile industry. Additionally, the high population in countries like India and China demands extensive smartphone and other display usage, contributing significantly to market growth during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to experience steady growth, driven by ongoing product launches by electronics companies in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for consumer electronics in other regions is fueling the mini LED display market’s growth in North America. The Middle East and Africa market are projected to grow at a steady rate.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global mini LED display market include Apple Inc, BOE Technology Group Co, Japan Display Inc., San’an Optoelectronics, SONY INDIA, Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Unity Opto, VerLASE Technologies LLC, X-CELEPRINT, and others. In addition to these players, several major players from China and Taiwan, including AOC, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc (AOT), AU Optronics Corp, EPI LEDS Co., Ltd., EPISTAR Corporation, EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd., Harvatek Corporation, Hongli Zhihui Group Co, HC Semitek Corporation, HGC Technology Co., Ltd, Innolux Corporation, Lextar Electronics Corporation, Nationstar LED display screen co. LTD. (Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Co. Ltd), Shenzhen MTC Co., and Xiamen Changelight Co., Ltd., contribute to the market’s competitiveness.

The top ten players in the market collectively hold approximately 43% of the market share. These market players are actively engaged in product launches, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. For example, in September 2021, AUO launched AmLED (Adaptive mini LED) display technology for MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition, a collaboration between MSI and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Conclusion

The global mini LED display market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by surging demand in the consumer electronics industry and the rapid commercialization of mini LED technology. Despite challenges posed by equipment costs and manufacturing complexities, ongoing technological advancements and a strong focus on user experience continue to propel market expansion. As the adoption of mini LED displays continues to rise, especially in conjunction with the increased use of Unified Communications (UC) technology, these markets are poised for further growth, offering enhanced efficiency and performance across industries.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

