Illuminating Insights into the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market 2031

Introduction

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market, valued at USD 202.4 million in 2021, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 14,077.0 million by 2030. This substantial expansion is forecasted to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 60.2% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, approximately 54.46 million units of UV-C LED were sold.

UV-C, or deep ultraviolet, is light with wavelengths ranging from 200 to 280 nanometers (nm). This type of light is employed to inactivate the DNA of pathogens, finding applications in various disinfection processes. The market’s growth is expected to be driven by increasing awareness of environmentally safe UV-C LEDs and a growing commitment to employing UV curing systems. Additionally, the superior performance of UV-C LEDs compared to other sources is likely to fuel market expansion.

Despite these driving factors, the high investment and installation costs of UV-C LEDs may act as hindrances to market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a positive impact due to the heightened demand for UV-C LED devices for disinfection and sterilization purposes.

Growth Influencers

1. Better Performance Compared to Other Sources

UV-C LEDs are gaining preference due to their superior performance compared to other light sources. They offer several advantages, including environmental friendliness, flexible design, and enhanced durability in comparison to mercury lamps. UV-C LEDs instantly provide full optical output when activated and cease operation immediately when turned off. They are utilized for disinfection and purification without the need for chemical agents. Therefore, their superior performance positions them as a driving force behind market growth.

Segments Overview

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is segmented based on application, channel mode, UVC light source, and end user.

By Application

Germicidal Purification

Air Treatment

Water Treatment

Surface Sterilization

Hospital Sanitization

Biological Agent Detection

Optical Data Storage

Communication

Polymer Curing

The air treatment segment is expected to comprise approximately 61% of the volume compared to the water treatment segment in 2021, and this proportion is projected to increase to about 64% by 2030. The high demand for UV-C LEDs for air treatment applications accounts for this trend. Meanwhile, the water treatment segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, approximately 31%, due to the rising demand for UV-C LEDs in water treatment. The hospital sanitization segment is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate, 62.2%, during the projected period, owing to the increasing adoption of UV-C LEDs for hospital sanitization.

By Channel Mode

NLOS Model (Non Line of Sight)

LOS Model (Line of Sight)

The NLOS model segment is expected to dominate the market share due to rapid technological advancements. However, the LOS model is also estimated to experience significant growth during the projected period.

By UVC Light Source

DUV LED

DUV Laser

DUV Gas Discharge Lamp

The DUV LED segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, contributing more than the combined market size of the DUV laser and DUV gas discharge lamp segments. The DUV gas discharge lamp segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.1%, driven by increasing technological advancements.

By End User

Healthcare

Research

Industrial

Residential

Others

The research segment is expected to consume over 280.15 million units of UVC LEDs by 2030, attributed to the rising number of research activities expanding the application areas of UVC LEDs.

Regional Overview

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is divided into two regions: North America and Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to dominate, accounting for the largest market share. This is due to the increasing number of major UVC LED suppliers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth, with a growth rate of 67.9%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for UVC LEDs in scientific research in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, among others.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market include Crystal IS, MEAN WELL, Honle UV America Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Heraeus Holding, LG Electronics, Hönle Group, Seoul Viosys, Halma Plc., Nichia Corporation, Sensor Electronics Technology Inc., HexaTech, Inc, and other prominent players. Collectively, these eight major players hold a cumulative market share of approximately 72%.

These market players actively engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to bolster their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, HexaTech launched its expanded 2-inch diameter, deep-UV transparent, single-crystal aluminum nitride substrate product line. These products, with absorption coefficients below 12cm-1 at 265nm, address substrate transparency concerns for UVC LEDs.

Conclusion

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is on an extraordinary growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for UV-C LEDs in various applications. While challenges such as high costs exist, the market’s growth is propelled by the superior performance and environmental benefits of UV-C LEDs. As research activities continue to expand the application areas of UV-C LEDs and technology advances, the market’s potential for growth remains substantial, offering innovative solutions for disinfection and purification processes across industries.

