Navigating the ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market 2023-2031

Introduction

The ASEAN automotive insurance market displayed a market value of USD 11,914.6 million in 2020 and is poised to reach USD 17,166.5 million by 2027. The market is set to register a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the projected period. Automotive insurance is essentially a contract between an insurance company and a vehicle owner, and its growth is attributed to factors such as increasing disposable income, heightened awareness among vehicle owners, and a rising number of accidents. However, challenges include the increasing cost of automotive insurance and the negative impact of reduced vehicle sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth Influencers

1. Growing Disposable Income and Increased Awareness

The rise in disposable income has led to increased car ownership, consequently boosting the adoption of automotive insurance. For instance, according to CEIC Data, annual household income per capita in December 2019 reached USD 5,761,586 units from USD 4,820,581 units in December 2016. Furthermore, increased awareness among vehicle owners about the importance of insurance is expected to contribute to market growth.

2. Rising Number of Accidents

The growing number of accidents necessitates the adoption of insurance policies. In Singapore, for example, there were 7,690 road accidents involving injuries in 2018, according to Budget Direct Insurance. This has led to an 11.8% increase in car insurance claims in 2017 compared to previous years, driving the adoption of automotive insurance.

Segments Overview

The ASEAN automotive insurance market is segmented based on risk cover, policy term, vehicle application, distribution channel, vehicle ownership, end user, and vehicle type.

By Risk Cover

Liability Vehicle Application

Collision Vehicle Application

Personal Injury Vehicle Application

Uninsured Motorist Vehicle Application

Comprehensive Vehicle Application

Add-ons Roadside Assistance Engine Replacement Nil Depreciation



The liability vehicle application segment holds the largest market share at around 38% due to its growing adoption. Within this category, the add-ons segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By Policy Term

One Year

Three Years

Five Years

More Than Five Years

The one-year segment is estimated to have the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for one-year policies in developing nations. The three-year and five-year segments are also expected to grow significantly.

By Vehicle Application

Personal 2 Wheelers 4 Wheelers

Commercial Passenger Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

The personal segment is expected to dominate with a market share of about 65%, driven by the increasing adoption of personal-use cars. Within this segment, off-road vehicles are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7%. In the commercial segment, passenger vehicles are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Agency

Bank

Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

The brokers and insurance marketplaces segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the convenience and ease they offer. Many insurance policies in ASEAN countries are purchased through brokers and marketplaces.

By Vehicle Ownership

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

The used vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share due to the risks associated with them, driving the adoption of insurance policies.

By End User

Individuals

Businesses Enterprise Logistics Retail Education Energy & Mining Construction Others



The individuals segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.9% over the projected period. Among businesses, the logistics segment is expected to surpass a market size of about USD 1,346.5 million.

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicle Petrol Diesel Other (gas)

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

The ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the high number of petrol, diesel, and gas-fueled vehicles in the region. The electric vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

Regional Overview

The ASEAN automotive insurance market is divided into five regions: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Thailand is expected to account for the largest market share of around 35% due to the growing disposable income and high car adoption rates in the region.

Vietnam is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.8% during the forecast period, driven by increasing car ownership.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the ASEAN automotive insurance market include Admiral Group Plc, AIG (American International Group, Inc.), Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, AVIVA Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Co., Chubb Group, People’s Insurance Company of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, TokioMarine Group, and other prominent players. The top five players in the market are expected to account for an approximate market share of 36%. These market players actively engage in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to enhance their market presence.

Conclusion

The ASEAN automotive insurance market is on a steady growth path, fueled by factors such as increasing disposable income, rising awareness, and the need for insurance due to accidents. While challenges like rising insurance costs exist, the market’s potential remains robust. As technology and regulations continue to evolve, the ASEAN automotive insurance market offers opportunities for insurers to innovate and expand their offerings, serving both individual and business customers in the dynamic ASEAN region.

