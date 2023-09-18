Navigating the Global Dental Insurance Market 2023-2031

Introduction

The global dental insurance market reported a market value of USD 169.8 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach USD 306.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period. Dental insurance, a subset of health insurance, is designed to cover a portion of dental care expenses. This market’s growth is driven by factors such as the continuous expansion of the cosmetic industry, increasing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, and growing awareness of oral hygiene. However, challenges include indifference toward dental care in emerging economies and high dental insurance premiums.

Growth Influencers

1. Rise in Dental Caries and Periodontal Diseases

The increasing incidence of dental caries and various periodontal diseases is boosting the demand for dental insurance. As of March 2020, the World Health Organization reported that approximately 3.5 billion people suffer from oral diseases, with around 530 million children experiencing dental caries in their primary teeth. The prevalence of periodontal diseases, ranging from 20% to 50%, was highlighted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information as of May 2020. This rise in dental issues is expected to drive the adoption of dental insurance.

2. Growing Awareness of Oral Hygiene

Awareness regarding oral hygiene is crucial for overall health, leading to an increased demand for dental hygiene services. Dental insurance covers a wide range of services, including tooth removal, treatment of infected nerves, drainage of minor oral infections, and dental surgical procedures. As awareness regarding the importance of oral health continues to rise, the adoption of dental insurance is expected to follow suit, fueling market growth.

Segments Overview

The global dental insurance market is categorized based on coverage, procedure, demographics, and end-users.

By Coverage

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

Dental Indemnity Plans

Others

DPPO is expected to dominate with the largest market share of approximately 49% because it allows policyholders to consult any licensed specialist or dentist. Dental indemnity plans are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% due to their cost-effectiveness and user-friendly nature.

By Procedure

Preventive

Major

Basic

The basic procedure segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to its high adoption rate. The preventive segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 92 billion by 2023.

By Demographics

Senior Citizens

Minors

Adults

The minor segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to the rising prevalence of dental issues in minors. Adults are projected to account for a market share of 53% in 2023, driven by increasing awareness of dental insurance among adults.

By End-Users

Individual

Enterprises Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Enterprises hold the largest market share, primarily driven by the adoption of dental insurance by companies to offer employee benefits. Among enterprises, the medium-sized segment is expected to grow at a rate exceeding 9% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The global dental insurance market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, Japan, North America, and South America.

North America leads the market with a share of around 40% due to the widespread adoption of dental insurance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 50.2% of adults in the United States had dental care coverage with their private health insurance as of May 2019.

Europe is the second-largest region, driven by increasing awareness of dental insurance and its high adoption. Asia Pacific and Japan are also expected to witness significant growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global dental insurance market include AFLAC Inc., Aetna Inc., Allianz, Ameritas, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, United HealthCare Services, Inc, OneExchange, Envivas, United Concordia, and other prominent companies.

The top 10 players in the market are anticipated to hold approximately 45% of the market share. These market players actively engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, AXA sold its insurance operations in Singapore to HSBC for USD 0.6 billion, allowing AXA to focus on its core markets, especially in Asia.

Conclusion

The global dental insurance market is on a growth trajectory, driven by factors such as the cosmetic industry’s expansion, increasing prevalence of dental issues, and growing awareness of oral hygiene. While challenges such as apathy toward dental care in emerging economies and high insurance premiums persist, the market’s potential remains substantial. As technology and regulations evolve, the dental insurance market presents opportunities for insurers to innovate and expand their offerings, catering to both individuals and businesses in a dynamic global landscape.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

