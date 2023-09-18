Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Analysts expect Taiwan dollar to rebound after months of decline

Chinese fiscal policy and chip market to promote rebound, analyst says

  147
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/18 13:47
New Taiwan Dollars are counted. (Canva photo)

New Taiwan Dollars are counted. (Canva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Analysts expect Taiwan’s currency to rebound following a five-month decline.

Eddie Cheung, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong told Bloomberg that he estimates that by December NT$31.1 will be worth US$1. Cheung said improved economic prospects in China and an expected cyclical change in the semiconductor market should lead to the improvement.

Bank of America strategist Cheung Chun Him said China is expected to mount a fiscal response to counter weakening growth, which will help the NT$. Cheung also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to pursue policy that will moderate the strength of the US$, and this will lead to a stronger NT$

US$1 currently buys NT$31.931. Taiwan’s central bank will announce a decision on the interest rate on Sept. 21 which will indicate the future direction for the currency.
New Taiwan Dollar
Taiwan Dollar
Taiwan currency
Taiwanese economy
Taiwan financial news

RELATED ARTICLES

No gains, more pains for Taiwan stocks
No gains, more pains for Taiwan stocks
2022/07/04 18:30
Plastic banknote issued for 50th anniversary of Taiwan currency hard to find
Plastic banknote issued for 50th anniversary of Taiwan currency hard to find
2022/06/15 17:20
Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders
Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders
2022/05/07 18:37
New Taiwan dollar acting as proxy for Ukraine-related market risks in Asia
New Taiwan dollar acting as proxy for Ukraine-related market risks in Asia
2022/03/02 13:08
Taipei Forex market back to normal after irregularities: Central Bank
Taipei Forex market back to normal after irregularities: Central Bank
2022/02/22 15:17