Migrant workers rescued after fleeing police in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nantou police responded to allegations that migrant workers at a tea plantation were stealing jackfruit from a nearby orchard, leading three migrant workers to flee, with two jumping into a valley requiring rescue on Sunday (Sept. 17).

Upon arriving at a tea plantation in Nantou’s Mingjian Township to investigate the missing jackfruit, three migrant workers who were harvesting tea at the time immediately stopped their work and fled. Two jumped more than 50 meters into a valley, while the other individual ran in a different direction and escaped, per CNA.

The incident took place at the junction of Nantou County and Changhua County, with fire departments from the two counties conducting a joint rescue operation. Drone footage confirmed that the two workers who jumped were conscious.

A helicopter was initially requested to airlift them, but the forest was too dense. Firefighters later set up a rescue line and were able to hoist the two individuals to safety at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The two migrant workers had multiple bruises and fractures but were conscious. Both were sent to Nantou Christian Hospital.

After consultation with the National Immigration Agency, the identities of the injured workers were confirmed as Vietnamese males aged 42 and 36. Both were found to have overstayed their visas and would be dealt with in accordance with relevant regulations.