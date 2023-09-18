Angels tumble to 8th straight losing season as Tigers win 5-3 for 3-game sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels were assured their eighth consecutive losing season, falling to Detroit 5-3 on Sunday as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep behind two home runs from Jake Rogers in the first three innings.

The Angels (68-82), playing without injured stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, have lost five straight games and dropped to 4-12 in September.

Rogers had four RBIs as Detroit swept a three-game series at Anaheim for the first time since Aug. 16-18, 1993. The Tigers won for the sixth time in eight games and improved to 3-0 on a California trip that moves on to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland.

“We're tired of losing. We're tired of not being in the mix,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We're watching different teams celebrate or start to prep for October. if we want to be that team, we have to play hard and we've got to play to the finish line.”

Rogers put Detroit ahead with a solo homer in the second and hit a three-run homer for a 5-0 lead in the third. He has 19 homers this season along with a pair of multihomer games.

“I’m glad to be back and healthy and playing every day. That was the main goal,” said Rogers, who didn’t play last season after elbow surgery. “I put together some productive at-bats and I’m proud of myself for doing it. Hopefully I can keep rolling these last two weeks.”

Joey Wentz (3-11) won for the second time in 16 appearances since May 14, giving up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Alex Lange pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save in 29 chances, a day after allowing three runs in the ninth inning of a game the Tigers ended up winning in the 10th.

Scheduled starter Reid Detmers was scratched by the Angels because of illness. Jimmy Herget opened with a scoreless inning and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for the Angels, a two-run drive in the sixth. Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel doubled to extend his club-record on-base streak to 22 games at the start of his career.

“It's just really impressive,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said of Schanuel. “I think he struck out in his first at-bat and after that, he's really looked comfortable with everything.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: Trout, who has appeared in one game since breaking a bone in his left hand July 3, will be with the club on the upcoming trip while he continues to take swings in batting cages. ... 2B Kyren Paris was a late scratch because of thumb soreness. ... RHP Chase Silseth, who was hit on the back of the head by a throw during an Aug. 26 start, continued his recovery with a start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday but walked two and gave up two runs with three hits in one-third of an inning.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 3.32 ERA) starts Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he blocked a trade to at the deadline. RHP Lance Lynn (11-11, 5.94) starts for the Dodgers.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (7-13, 4.48 ERA) to the mound Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay, which starts RHP Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.56).

