Real Madrid rallies again to beat Sociedad and extend its perfect start in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid remained perfect in the Spanish league after it rallied again for a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Federico Valverde and Joselu scored early in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to give Madrid its fifth straight victory to start the league season.

The only team still with a perfect record, Madrid has a two-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which has won four in a row after opening with a draw.

Ander Barrenetxea put Sociedad ahead with a goal from inside the area only five minutes into the match after a cross by Japan forward Takefusa Kubo. Valverde equalized for Madrid less than a minute into the second half with a one-timer from outside the area, and Joselu scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th with a header off a cross by Fran Garcia, who also assisted in Valverde's goal.

It was the third time that Madrid had to come from behind to pick up a win this season. It had also trailed early in victories against Almeria and Getafe.

“The good thing is that we have been able to overcome these early goals, but we have to analyze it and work to try to keep that from happening,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Sociedad drew its first three matches but was coming off a win against Granada.

New Madrid signing Jude Bellingham had entered the match as one of the hottest players in the league, having scored five goals in the first four matches. The 20-year-old England midfielder nearly got his sixth goal with a diving close-range header that required a difficult save by Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Ramiro near the end of match.

Madrid, still without injured forward Vinícius Júnior, will be back at the Bernabeu on Wednesday to open its Champions League campaign in a group-stage match against Union Berlin.

RAMOS RETURNS

After a gap of 18 years, veteran defender Sergio Ramos has played again for the club where he started his career as Sevilla defeated Las Palmas 1-0 for its first win of the season.

The 37-year-old Ramos began his career at Sevilla before joining rival Real Madrid. Some Sevilla fans were not happy with his recent signing but most showed their support on Sunday.

“It was very moving to be playing in front of these fans again,” said Ramos, who played the entire match.

Dodi Lukebakio scored a 71st-minute winner for Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The victory moved the club out of the relegation zone after three consecutive league losses to start the season.

It was the third loss in five matches for promoted Las Palmas, which remains winless and in the relegation zone.

Las Palmas had to make the trip from the Canary Islands in two separate flights after the club said 15 players missed the first flight.

LATE VICTORY

Nemanja Maksimovic scored in the 86th as Getafe beat Osasuna 3-2 for its second win in three matches.

Mason Greenwood came on as a substitute late in the match to make his Getafe debut. Local media said some Osasuna fans said “Greenwood, die” when the forward entered the game. Greenwood left Manchester United following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

It was the second straight league loss for Osasuna.

Getafe's Fabrizio Angileri was sent off in stoppage time.

WINNING DEBUT

Villarreal coach Jose “Pacheta” Martín debuted with a 2-1 victory against Almeria thanks to Alexander Sorloth’s winning header four minutes into stoppage time.

The visitors had taken the lead through Sergio Akieme before Gerard Moreno equalized before halftime.

Villarreal had lost three of its first four games and was coming off consecutive defeats to Barcelona and Cadiz.

Almeria remains winless and in last place, with four losses and a draw.

