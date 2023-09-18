Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will not pitch again for Red Sox this season

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber has ended his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and will not pitch again this season for the Boston Red Sox.

The 37-year-old right-hander has not pitched for Boston since June 20 because of right shoulder inflammation. He had been scheduled to make a third rehab start for Triple-Worcester on Saturday.

Instead, manager Alex Cora said Kluber will continue his rehab at home.

Kluber started for Worcester on Sept. 12, allowing two hits and striking out two in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

With the Red Sox, Kluber went 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games, including nine starts. He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Boston in January, a deal that includes an $11 million club option for 2024.

Kluber went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He pitched for Tampa Bay in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber won his first Cy Young with Cleveland in 2014, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA. He won the award again in 2017, finishing 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA.

A 13-year veteran who has also pitched for Texas, Kluber has a 116-77 record and a 3.44 ERA in 271 games, all but 11 as a starter.

