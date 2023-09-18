Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out of Bengals game with an ankle injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baltimore receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Ravens' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Beckham had been targeted four times with three catches for 29 yards when he was ruled out in the third quarter.

The veteran receiver signed a one-year contract with Ravens in April. He caught two passes for 37 yards in Baltimore's opening week win over Houston.

He missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing an ACL injury that he suffered in Super Bowl 56 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

