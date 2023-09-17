EU calls on Iran for immediate return of nuclear inspectors

The European Union on Sunday criticized Iran over its decision to withdraw accreditation from several United Nations nuclear inspectors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that some members of their team no longer had permission to inspect Iran's nuclear arsenal.

The EU is a coordinator for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers known as the JCPOA. The bloc declared it was "highly concerned" by the removal of the accreditation.

'Severe impact on JCPOA'

"Particularly worrying is the direct and severe impact of this decision on the agency's ability to conduct its verification activities, which includes the monitoring of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA]," an EU spokesman said.

"The EU urges Iran to reconsider its decision without delay."

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the move by Tehran was "disproportionate and unprecedented."

This "affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran," he added.

Grossi criticized Iran for hampering the "ability of the IAEA to conduct effectively its inspections in Iran."

"With today's decision, Iran has effectively removed about one third of the core group of the Agency's most experienced inspectors designated for Iran," said Grossi.

Retaliation for 'political abuses' from the West

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the decision was taken in response to "political abuses" by the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, all key actors in the JCPOA.

Iranian media and a Western diplomat said the development affected eight nuclear inspectors, all of whom are from France and Germany.

jsi/sms (AFP, dpa)