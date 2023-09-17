Alexa
Taiwan's agriculture minister to resign after egg import controversy

Chen Chi-chung to leave post after less than two months

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/17 20:00
Reports of Chen's resignation follow a controversy over imported eggs. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s agriculture minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) will reportedly resign.

The Liberty Times reports Premier Chen Chian-jen (陳建仁) accepted Chen's resignation on Sunday (Sept. 17). Taiwan’s cabinet has not yet confirmed the resignation.

The news follows a controversy that resulted in the decision to destroy over 54 million imported eggs. After an outbreak of avian flu, the government decided to import eggs from 12 countries, however expiry dates were mislabeled and doubts arose about the qualifications of some importers.

Chen has been the Minister of Agriculture for 48 days.

