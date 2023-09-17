EU and Italian leaders visit Lampedusa amid migrant spike

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived on the tiny Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on Sunday.

Around 8,500 migrants landed on the island in 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday this week, according to the UN migration agency.

Meloni called for action at EU level to prevent migrant departures from North Africa to Europe.

"The only way to seriously tackle the problem is to stop the illegal departures," Meloni said alongside von der Leyen.

She added that all parties needed to pursue the same goal and work for "serious, complex and sustainable solutions."

Von der Leyen calls for Europe-wide response

Some services on Lampedusa have been overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals.

The number of migrants arriving this week exceeded the number of residents on the island.

The Italian Red Cross said Sunday that 1,500 migrants remained in the Lampedusa migration center despite it having a capacity for just 400 people.

"Irregular immigration is a European challenge that needs a European response," von der Leyen said.

She called for increased air and see surveillance of the Mediterranean, which could be organized through the EU border agency Frontex.

The European Commission president also on other members of the bloc to take in some of the migrants.

