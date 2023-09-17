Some Taiwan seniors given alcohol instead of cash to curb government spending

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The price of kaoliang in Kinmen plummeted after the government began distributing the high-strength spirit as a benefit for the elderly instead of cash.

UDN reports that the price of kaoliang on the outlying island has dropped from NT$2,600 (about US$81) to NT$1,600 after the decision was made to distribute the liquor in August. The government benefits are distributed to those over 55 years old as compensation for the hardship endured during the Taiwan Strait Crises.

The payment was a NT$12,000 cash payment three times yearly but now comes as “a bottle full of infinite gratitude,” as described by the Chairperson of Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. The decision to end cash benefits was made by country magistrate Chen Fu-hai (陳福海) to reign in government spending.

Chen began the consolation payment in 2014, which has since been claimed by about 17,000 people costing the government between and NT$600 million each year, per LTN.

Local legislator Tung Sen-pao (董森堡) said that the strong performance of Kinmen Kaoliang enabled cash payments before, but he criticized them as untargeted and wasteful spending. The relief funds did not exclude the rich and were poorly administered, Tung said.



A bottle of "Gratitude Spirit." (Taiwan News, Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. photo)

Professor of finance at National Taiwan University Chang Su-ming (張四明) said it remains to be seen if the government can reduce expenditure by switching from cash subsidies to alcohol. If the change proves superficial, there will be no benefits for the people of Kinmen, Chang said.

The kaoliang being distributed is named “Gratitude Spirit (感恩釀)” and comes in 750-milliliter bottles with an alcohol content of just under 60%. “Even though the alcohol content is 59.2%, it’s not harsh at all, and produces a sweet, mellow, refreshing, and biting style,” a government press release said.