Ukraine updates: Russia repels drone attack on Crimea

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war on Ukraine on Sunday, September 17:

Russia says it fended off Ukraine drone attacks on Crimea

Russia's Defense Ministry said it thwarted a drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Russian defense ministry said at least six drones that were targeting the peninsula from different directions were destroyed. However, it did not say whether there was any damage or casualties.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military bases in Crimea, which is sovereign Ukrainian territory, despite Russia illegally annexing the peninsula in 2014.

Taking back Crimea, which is the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, is a major goal of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Ukraine has launched a series of strikes on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea and the fleet's facilities in recent days.

On Saturday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, urged Ukraine's allies to speed up weapons deliveries to help Kyiv achieve its aims.

"For example, the complete or partial elimination of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which is a doable task, should significantly accelerate the process of Russia's search for a way out of the ongoing war," Danilov wrote on the Ukrainska Pravda news site.

zk/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Kim continues Russia tour with university visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued his tour of Russia's Far East on Sunday, visiting a university and watching a walrus show at an aquarium.

At the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, Kim met with the university's president as well as the governor of Russia's Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako, and Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov.

Kozlov told Kim there were North Korean students studying at the university.

Kim later visited Russia's largest aquarium, the Primorsky Aquarium, where he watched performances featuring beluga whales, bottlenose dolphins, fur seals and "Misha" the walrus, which Russian media said he seemed to particularly enjoy.

Fresh drone attacks inside Russia

Russia reported two drone attacks within its territory on Sunday morning.

One drone was shot down near Moscow's Istrinsky district, the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

"According to preliminary data, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said separately.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian Ukrainian drone damaged an oil depot in southwestern Russia early, sparking a fire at a fuel tank that was later extinguished, the regional governor said.

"There are no casualties, all emergency services are working on the territory of the facility," said Andrei Klychkov, governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov.

He did not specify whether the depot was struck by the drone or merely hit by debris.

Kyiv typically does not claim responsibility for drone attacks on Russian soil.