Hsinchu police bust drug packaging operation, five arrested

Officers in northern Taiwan raid storehouse in mountains of Baoshan Township

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/17 15:10
Police officers in Hsinchu arrest suspects at work site in Baoshan Township, Sept. 14. (Zhudong Police Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five men were arrested in Hsinchu County for their involvement in a drug packaging operation that was raided in the mountainous area of Baoshan Township on Thursday (Sept. 14).

The primary suspect, a man surnamed Liu (劉), reportedly rented a metal storehouse in the mountains and used two shipping containers on the property to produce “coffee packets” for the packaging and sale of cathinone, a drug similar to amphetamines, reported UDN. Liu and four accomplices were arrested during the operation on Thursday.

When the building was raided, officers found 800 packets of drugs, two bags of cathinone together weighing almost one kilogram, alongside NT$80,000 (US$2,500) in suspected drug money.

In Taiwan, amphetamines and drugs like cathinone are regularly sold in little plastic packets, often decorated with anime characters or colorful designs. The drugs are often mixed with juice powder or instant coffee to be consumed as a beverage.

Liu was reportedly known to Hsinchu law enforcement as a member of a group that is known to traffic drugs. After an investigation spanning several months, Liu was identified as a likely source of the drug packaging materials found in the local area.

The investigation was carried out by a joint task force of officers from Hengshan and Zhudong Township. The case has been forwarded to the Hsinchu District Prosecutor’s Office.

Police caution citizens from using drugs like those being packaged by Liu. Such “coffee packets” are often cut with other harmful substances, and users have no way of knowing what potentially dangerous chemicals they may be ingesting.
cathinone
drug bust
Hsinchu

