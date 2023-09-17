Alexa
Feral dogs kill 160 chickens at Taiwan hatchery

'Endless heartache' and hefty financial losses for owner

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/17 13:56
(Canva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight dogs killed 160 chickens at a Miaoli hatchery on Monday (Sept. 11) in an incident the farm’s owner said will cause endless heartache.

The dogs were captured by animal protection officials after the attack, though farm owner Wei Hung-chang (魏宏昌) said he has no recourse for compensation, per CNA. Wei’s financial losses are estimated to be around NT$100,000 (US$3,135) in chickens alone, though lost income from egg production will likely run much higher.

Wei said he heard barking on Monday afternoon and rushed to his chicken coops, where he found eight stray dogs surrounded by dead or injured chickens. “I can only say, it was terrible to watch,” he said.

Miaoli County’s animal protection office rounded up the dogs and said they were not microchipped or neutered. The office said they were likely ownerless, either abandoned or feral.

Chickens lie dead in the aftermath of a dog attack on a hatchery in Miaoli. (CNA photo)

Local magistrate Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦) said a public hearing will be held in response to the incident. Chung said local authorities will develop further plans for the management of stray dogs and cats to avoid similar incidents in the future.
