Miami of Ohio defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series

By GARY SCHATZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/17 12:09
Miami (Ohio) players and coaches celebrate after a defensive back Yahsyn McKee intercepts the ball in the end zone during overtime of an NCAA college ...
Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cinc...
Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (8) scores during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Kobe Hilton (96) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during overtime in an NCAA college football game against Cincinnat...
Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones (5) comes up short of the end zone during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday,...
Miami (Ohio) defensive back Yahsyn McKee (2) makes an interception in the end zone during overtime in an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati...
Cincinnati safety Bryon Threats (10) returns an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Se...
Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (8) makes a catch against Cincinnati defensive back Taj Ward (15) during the first half of an NCAA college footb...
Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) runs as Cincinnati safety Deshawn Pace (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, ...
Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield walks on the field during a stoppage in play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Joe Wilkins Jr. in overtime and the Miami Redhawks defeated its oldest rival the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24 on Saturday night, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series.

Cincinnati's Emory Jones' pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee to end it.

Carter Brown's 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to force overtime. They also played overtime games in 1996 and 1997.

Cincinnati was inside the Miami 10-yard line four times, but managed just three field goals in the first three quarters after scoring on their first possession.

Miami (2-1) shocked the Bearcats with a 79-yard scoring strike from Gabbert to Gage Larvadain on the first play from scrimmage, forcing Cincinnati to play from behind for the first time this season. The Bearcats responded on the next series with an 80-yard drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown plunge by Corey Kiner.

The lead changed four times after that.

Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also led Miami with 58 yards rushing.

Miami last defeated it’s oldest rival in 2005 and are 60-60-7 in the series.

Brothers on the Field

Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr attended the rivalry game. Pace played three seasons at Miami before he transferred to play alongside his brother Deshawn last season. Pace was named first team All-American on all five recognized lists, including the Associated Press, the first to accomplish the honor in Bearcat history.

Brothers off the Field

Bearcats backup quarterback, Brady Lichtenberg’s younger brother, Blake is on the Miami roster. Blake is also a quarterback. Both are from Toledo, Ohio.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Delaware State next Saturday.

Cincinnati: Plows into its Big 12 Conference schedule against No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25