New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih gives interview to Bloomberg, NYT, meets NYC Mayor Adams

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After arriving in the U.S. on Friday (Sept. 15), New Taipei Mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has made several public appearances, including meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday evening and interviewing with two major U.S. media outlets.

In addition to briefly meeting with Mayor Adams, Hou reportedly gave an exclusive interview to Bloomberg and spoke privately with the New York Times executive editor, Joseph Kahn. The primary focus of both discussions was cross-strait relations and political stability in Taiwan and the region, reported LTN.

The meeting between Hou and Adams was reportedly arranged by Yu Chin-shan (于金山), a former chair of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and a well-known organizer of the Democratic Party in New York’s Chinatown. Yu is reportedly friends with KMT Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言), who previously served in New York as a representative for Taiwan, reported LTN.

Speaking to Taiwanese media in New York, Hou said that although it is up to Taiwan to continuously improve its defensive capabilities, it is also important to cooperate with allies like the U.S. to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific. Hou said he is hopeful that Taiwan-U.S. relations will continue to improve, noting that Congress and the White House have recently shown increased awareness and concern for Taiwan.

Earlier in the trip, Hou’s campaign office responded to reports in the Financial Times that the candidate had no intention of asking the U.S. to confirm any commitment to the defense of Taiwan.

On Saturday, Hou was in Newark, New Jersey, where he attended the 45th annual meeting of the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America (TBAA), a non-profit promoting the interests of Taiwanese Americans, reported LTN. Speaking at the TBAA, he said it is his mission to protect Taiwan and maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait.

In Newark, Hou also met with U.S. Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. and New Jersey State Senator Gordon Johnson.

On Saturday, Hou shared a Facebook post expressing gratitude for the support of the overseas Chinese community in the U.S. He shared several photos of himself greeting local supporters and a photo with a bronze statue of Sun Yat-sen (孫中山), the "father" of the Republic of China (ROC).

In the post, Hou claimed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) plans to “replace the original, authentic ROC” with “various ideologies,” and called on Taiwanese to vote for the KMT in January’s election to improve the ROC and Taiwan.