Webb rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as South Alabama stuns Oklahoma State 33-7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — La'Damian Webb ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and South Alabama stunned Oklahoma State 33-7 on Saturday night for its second-ever win over a Power Five opponent.

Caullin Lacy added five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (2-1), a Sun Belt Conference program that entered the night with a 1-14 all-time record against Power Five opponents. The Jaguars' previous Power Five win was against Mississippi State in 2016.

Oklahoma State (2-1) hadn't lost a non-conference game since falling at home against Central Michigan in 2016. It was just the Cowboys' third non-conference home loss since Mike Gundy took over as head coach in 2005.

Oklahoma State's three quarterbacks all struggled. Starter Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel combined to complete just 16 of 35 passes for 114 yards.

South Alabama went up 16-0 after Webb's 17-yard scoring run. Marquise Robinson's interception of a Bowman pass on the first play of the second quarter set up Webb's scoring run. A 57-yard pass from Carter Bradley to Lacy gave South Alabama a 23-0 lead with 1:03 left in the first half, a score that held up until the break. The fans loudly booed the Cowboys as they ran off the field.

Oklahoma State finally got on the board when Jaden Nixon took it in from the 2 with 12:14 remaining to cut the Jaguars' lead to 23-7.

Oklahoma State appeared to have a chance to get back into it after stopping the Jaguars, but Brennan Presley muffed a punt, and South Alabama turned it into a field goal and a 26-7 lead.

Webb closed the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter.

South Alabama: The result was no fluke. The Jaguars won the line of scrimmage on both sides and controlled the game from the start to outgain the Cowboys 395 yards to 208.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys couldn't protect their quarterbacks and therefore couldn't get the ball to their talent at receiver. Oklahoma State passers took four sacks and were hurried five times.

South Alabama hosts Central Michigan on Saturday.

Oklahoma State visits Iowa State on Saturday.

