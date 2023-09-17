Marlins overpower Braves 11-5 with 6-run 8th inning

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a grand slam in the eighth inning to help the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 11-5 on Saturday.

Luis Arraez and Yuli Gurriel also went deep for the Marlins, who became the first NL East team to win a series against the division champions. The Braves were 11-0-1 in their previous series against division opponents.

Matt Olson hit his major league-leading 52nd homer and overtook Andruw Jones as Atlanta’s single-season home run leader. Jones hit 51 in 2005.

Josh Bell drew a two-out walk against Braves reliever Kirby Yates (7-2) before Burger made it 7-5 with a drive over the wall in center for his 32nd homer and seventh since he joined Miami on Aug. 1.

Gurriel singled, and Jesús Sánchez and Garrett Hampson walked before Chisholm connected off Michael Tonkin for Miami’s first grand slam of the season.

Ozzie Albies hit his 30th homer and became the fifth Braves’ player to reach the total this season.

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t play because of right calf tightness he experienced late in the series opener Friday.

Tanner Scott (8-4) was the winner.

ROCKIES 9, GIANTS 5

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco pitchers walked seven, matching their second-most this season and Colorado overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Giants in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Thairo Estrada tied a career high with four hits for the Giants (75-73), who began the day one game behind Arizona and Cincinnati for the final NL wild berth, also a half-game back of Miami.

Karl Kauffman (2-4) allowed an unearned run and two hits in four innings and Gavin Hollowell got an eight-out save, his first save for Colorado.

Keaton Winn, Ryan Walker (4-3) and Ross Stripling combined for the seven walks, and Rockies pitchers also walked seven.

LaMonte Wade Jr. homered for San Francisco.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3, 13 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Whit Merrifield singled in the 13th inning to lift Toronto past Boston.

Merrifield’s infield single off Mauricio Llovera (1-3) drove in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from third base. Chad Green (3-0) pitched an inning for the victory.

Guerrero hit a solo home run and reached base five times as the Blue Jays ensured they would not lose ground in the AL wild-card race. Toronto began the day a half- game behind Seattle for the third wild-card spot.

Rafael Devers hit his 32nd homer for Boston. The Red Sox lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

PADRES 5, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly and drew a bases-loaded walk, Matt Waldron struck out five pitching into the sixth for his first major league victory and San Diego secured a series win for manager Bob Melvin against his former Oakland club.

Soto put the Padres on the board in the first on the sacrifice fly and Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI single one batter later to stake San Diego to a quick lead in support of Waldron (1-3). Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

Mason Miller (0-3) was the loser.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB