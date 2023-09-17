South Dakota State beats Drake 70-7 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Gronowski had a career-high six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing, to help defending FCS champion South Dakota State beat Drake 70-7 on Saturday at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

South Dakota State (3-0) extended its winning streak to 17 in its final nonconference matchup of the regular season. The SDSU-Drake matchup marked the third college football game played at Target Field since in 2010.

After Drake scored on the opening drive, South Dakota State closed the first half with 35 unanswered points for a 28-point lead. Gronowski completed 15-of-20 passes in the first half for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah Davis, Zach Heins, Griffin Wilde and Kevin Brenner each had a touchdown grab in the first half.

Jaxon Janke finished with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown for South Dakota State. Angel Johnson rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yarder.

Luke Bailey threw for 201 yards and one touchdown for Drake (0-3). Colin Howard had three grabs for 103 yards and a score.

The Bulldogs faced another Missouri Valley Football Conference opponent, North Dakota, in their season opener, falling 55-7. Then Drake dropped a 27-24 overtime decision to defending NAIA national champion Northwestern (Iowa) last weekend.

