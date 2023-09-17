Lightning halts play with No. 10 Alabama trailing South Florida 3-0 in second quarter

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday's game between No. 10 Alabama and South Florida was stopped early in the second quarter due to lightning.

Officials cleared the field with 12:44 remaining in the first half with USF leading a 3-0 on a field goal set up by an Alabama fumble.

The first quarter was played under mostly sunny skies with the temperature in the low 90s. A rain storm began as the opening period ended and intensified when play resumed.

