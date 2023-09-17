Alexa
Lightning halts play with No. 10 Alabama trailing South Florida 3-0 in second quarter

By Associated Press
2023/09/17 05:08
South Florida place kicker John Cannon (39) kicks a field goal against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. ...

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) gets past South Florida safety Matthew Hill (1) on a kick return during the first half of an NCAA college fo...

Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner (8) gets hit by South Florida defensive end Jonathan Ross (10) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA ...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday's game between No. 10 Alabama and South Florida was stopped early in the second quarter due to lightning.

Officials cleared the field with 12:44 remaining in the first half with USF leading a 3-0 on a field goal set up by an Alabama fumble.

The first quarter was played under mostly sunny skies with the temperature in the low 90s. A rain storm began as the opening period ended and intensified when play resumed.

