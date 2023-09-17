Late goal flurry helps Aston Villa overcome Crystal Palace in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Three late goals by Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey helped Aston Villa stage a stirring fightback to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace suffered a blow when 76-year-old manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill ahead of the match. The former England head coach did not travel to Villa Park, leaving Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington to take charge of team affairs.

Hodgson agreed to stay on in the off-season, after returning for his second spell at the club earlier in the year.

His team took the lead two minutes into the second half against Villa. Jean-Philippe Mateta spun Pau Torres on the right and sent in a cross that was perfect for Odsonne Edouard to slide the ball home.

Villa substitute Duran equalized in spectacular style. He chested the ball down just inside the penalty area in the 87th minute before turning and hitting a ferocious half-volley beyond Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Ollie Watkins was then brought down by Chris Richards eight minutes into added time and, after a VAR check, Luiz scored his third penalty in all competitions this season.

There was still time for the unmarked Bailey to grab a third goal for Villa after a flowing team move.

