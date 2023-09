Japan's national sport can now be enjoyed along with a meal. The Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka restaurant opened its doors in Tokyo in 2022, as a p... Japan's national sport can now be enjoyed along with a meal. The Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka restaurant opened its doors in Tokyo in 2022, as a place for former sumo wrestlers to demonstrate the traditional art. The concept has been met with great enthusiasm from diners.