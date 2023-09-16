Alexa
Taiwan, Czech Republic join forces to fight international crime

MJIB welcomes visit by chief of Czech Center against Organized Crime

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/16 20:44
MJIB Director-General Wang Chun-li signed a declaration of intent with the Czech Republic's NCOZ chief Jiri Mazanek. (CNA, MJIB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) has signed a declaration of intent with the Czech Republic to upgrade judicial cooperation with the Central European country, reports said Saturday (Sept. 16).

The document was signed on Sept. 8 during a visit to the MJIB by Jiri Mazanek, the head of the Czech Republic’s National Center against Organized Crime (NCOZ), the Liberty Times reported. Mazanek was the highest-level foreign official to visit the MJIB in recent years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both bodies communicated by video conferencing about issues including money laundering and cybercrime. At present, they were also helping each other with the fight against international fraud rings, according to MJIB Director-General Wang Chun-li (王俊力).

Mazanek emphasized the importance of shared values over geographical distance and historic background. As crime was rapidly evolving during the digital age, the judicial authorities also needed to adapt their tactics quickly, he said.
Czech Republic
organized crime
money laundering
cybercrime
judicial cooperation
Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau
MJIB
NCOZ
Wang Chun-li
Jiri Mazanek
Taiwan-Czech ties

