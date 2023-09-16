Alexa
Taiwan foreign minister travels to Caribbean ally St Kitts & Nevis

Joseph Wu represents Taiwan at 40th anniversary of independence celebrations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/16 19:53
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu represents Taiwan at the St. Kitts and Nevis independence celebrations. (Facebook, St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) left for Saint Kitts and Nevis Saturday (Sept. 16) to attend the celebrations for 40 years of independence and of diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan was the first country to recognize the Caribbean nation after its independence from the United Kingdom in 1983. During his visit for the Sept. 19 ceremonies, Wu will sign an agreement about the training of diplomats, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The foreign minister was also scheduled to meet the prime ministers of two other Caribbean allies, Philip Pierre of Saint Lucia, and Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Relations with St. Kitts and Nevis have been stable, with its parliament unanimously approving a motion last April to support Taiwan’s bid to join international organizations. There was also close cooperation in the domains of climate change, women’s empowerment, telecommunications, education, and healthcare, MOFA said.
Joseph Wu
MOFA

