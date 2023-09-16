Taiwan presidential official visited Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Secretary-General Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) recently visited Thailand in the company of a trade delegation, reports confirmed Saturday (Sept. 16).

While Taiwan has listed Thailand as one of the targets for its New Southbound Policy, interaction between political leaders of the two countries are rare. Instead Bangkok maintains close political, military, and commercial ties with China.

Lin traveled to Thailand at the invitation of National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), CNA reported. The minister led a 50-member delegation with representatives of government departments and 19 businesses, arriving in Bangkok on Sept. 9.

During the visit, Kung participated in a forum with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and introduced Taiwan’s achievements in digital knowhow, smart cities and smart health, the NDC said. Lin had been invited because of Taiwan’s ambitions for its New Southbound Policy.

The delegation visited a hospital in Thonburi using smart health technology supplied by Chunghwa Telecom, and industrial zones in the country’s Eastern Economic Corridor along the coast southeast of Bangkok.

The Board of Investment (BoI) also welcomed the delegation from Taiwan to discuss the Southeast Asian nation’s investment promotion policies. The Thai body recently approved 20 projects submitted by electronics firms from Taiwan.