Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan presidential official visited Thailand

Lin Chia-lung accompanied NDC delegation on trade mission

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/16 15:39
Presidential Secretary-General Lin Chia-lung. 

Presidential Secretary-General Lin Chia-lung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Secretary-General Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) recently visited Thailand in the company of a trade delegation, reports confirmed Saturday (Sept. 16).

While Taiwan has listed Thailand as one of the targets for its New Southbound Policy, interaction between political leaders of the two countries are rare. Instead Bangkok maintains close political, military, and commercial ties with China.

Lin traveled to Thailand at the invitation of National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), CNA reported. The minister led a 50-member delegation with representatives of government departments and 19 businesses, arriving in Bangkok on Sept. 9.

During the visit, Kung participated in a forum with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and introduced Taiwan’s achievements in digital knowhow, smart cities and smart health, the NDC said. Lin had been invited because of Taiwan’s ambitions for its New Southbound Policy.

The delegation visited a hospital in Thonburi using smart health technology supplied by Chunghwa Telecom, and industrial zones in the country’s Eastern Economic Corridor along the coast southeast of Bangkok.

The Board of Investment (BoI) also welcomed the delegation from Taiwan to discuss the Southeast Asian nation’s investment promotion policies. The Thai body recently approved 20 projects submitted by electronics firms from Taiwan.
Thailand
Taiwan-Thailand relations
Taiwan-Thailand ties
National Development Council
NDC
Lin Chia-lung
Kung Ming-hsin
Presidential Office
New Southbound Policy
Chadchart Sittipunt
Eastern Economic Corridor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan investments in China have dropped 44% since Tsai took office
Taiwan investments in China have dropped 44% since Tsai took office
2023/09/12 15:33
Former Taiwan representative to Myanmar tapped as new envoy to Thailand
Former Taiwan representative to Myanmar tapped as new envoy to Thailand
2023/09/09 09:42
Thailand approves 20 projects by Taiwan electronics firms
Thailand approves 20 projects by Taiwan electronics firms
2023/09/07 14:18
Taiwan praises positive impact of New Southbound Policy
Taiwan praises positive impact of New Southbound Policy
2023/09/05 14:16
School with 2 students on Taiwan's Penghu faces closure
School with 2 students on Taiwan's Penghu faces closure
2023/08/31 16:52