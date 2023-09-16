Alexa
Taiwan arms manufacturer to deliver 1,000 missiles in 2024

National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology operating budget stays above NT$110 billion

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/16 14:18
The Chien Hsiang attack drone. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s top arms manufacturers will deliver more than 1,000 missiles to the country’s military next year, reports said Saturday (Sept. 16).

For two years in a row, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) has presented an operating budget higher than NT$110 billion (US$3.44 billion), the Liberty Times reported. The figure in the newly published budget for 2024 stood at NT$110.85 billion, slightly lower than the NT$120.88 billion listed for 2023.

Amid rising tension between Taiwan and China, the delivery of missiles is supposed to reach a peak during 2024. NCSIST is expected to hand over more than 1,000 missiles to Taiwan’s armed forces during the year.

The list includes:

  • 70 supersonic anti-ship Hsiung Feng III missiles
  • 131 Hsiung Feng II anti-ship and Hsiung Sheng cruise missiles
  • 96 Sky Bow III anti-air missiles

NCSIST is also likely to deliver 50 Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missiles, 150 Sky Sword II missiles which could be fired from land or from sea, and 48 Chien Hsiang attack drones.
missiles
defense
weapons sales
National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
NCSIST

