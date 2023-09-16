Former Somaliland foreign minister lauds ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dr. Edna Adan Ismail, the former Somaliland foreign minister, praised ties with Taiwan in a meeting with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday (Sept. 15).

Ismail, who also founded Edna Adan University and its affiliated hospital, is visiting the nation with a delegation consisting of Edna Adan University Vice President Mustafe Hassan Dahir and lawyer Ayan Aden, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Wu congratulated Ismail on receiving the Chou Ta-kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation's Global Love of Life medal. The two discussed the shared values of democracy and human rights between Taiwan and Somaliland and relations between the two countries.

Ismail praised Taiwan's achievements in politics, economics, women's empowerment, and also expressed gratitude for Taiwan's support and assistance to her country. Both sides said they remained committed to deepening cooperation

Ismail and her delegation later attended a luncheon hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Li-guo (陳立國).

Ismail is a prominent women's rights activist in Somaliland and has held important positions such as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Family Welfare and Social Development, MOFA said. She came to Taiwan at the invitation of the Chou Ta-kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation to participate in its "Light Up Life, Illuminate the Earth" series of charity events.

“Somaliland is an important friendly country for Taiwan in the East African region, and the foreign ministry will continue to promote various exchanges and cooperation with Somaliland to deepen the friendship between the two countries,” MOFA said.

Bilateral relations have grown since the two countries set up representative offices in Taipei and Hargeisa in 2020. Taiwan has helped Somaliland in healthcare, education, and information and communication technology.

In late April, a Taiwanese business delegation arrived in Somaliland to seek cooperation opportunities in the areas of minerals, livestock, and fisheries.