Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz struck in the face by a line drive against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night.

Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field.

The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel. He stood up and made his way to a cart with a towel pressed to the left side of his face.

Misiewicz was assessed by Pittsburgh's team doctors, who described him as “alert and oriented,” before being taken to a hospital for further testing.

Bae's RBI single drew the Pirates even at 3-all.

Misiewicz was replaced by Zach McAllister.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb