Phillies Bryce Harper ejected after throwing his bat in frustration vs. Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadephia's Bryce Harper was ejected for throwing his bat in frustration after he struck out in the third inning Friday night at St. Louis.

Zack Thompson fanned Harper on a slow curveball to end the third. Harper hurled his bat from the batter's box up the third-base line in foul territory. It landed about 75 feet away, in front of the Phillies' dugout.

Plate umpire Alex Tosi ejected Harper after the bat toss, and Harper yelled at Tosi before leaving the field.

The Phillies were leading 4-0 at the time. Harper drove in a run in the first with a fielder's-choice grounder.

Alec Bohm moved from third base to play first. Edmundo Sosa entered the game to play third.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Harper became the 18th player in major league history to reach 1,500 career hits and 300 home runs before turning 31.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb