Play Over 550 Games For 30 Days On Zolaz Cloud Gaming Service For Free

Zolaz Cloud Gaming by M1 is offering a free Zolaz Cloud Gaming access where users can play over 550 games without any subscription, ads, downloads, or in-app purchases. What's more, those topping the Zolaz Arena leaderboard can win a 3D2N Resorts World Sentosa Experience.





The free access is for 30 days upon each sign-up before the end of September 2023. Get the free access and find out more here.



Enjoy Unlimited Access To Zolaz Game Library



Play high-quality games without any subscription, downloads, or hidden costs on Zolaz Cloud Gaming. There are also no disruptive in-app ads or additional in-app purchases needed, so players can fully immerse in the gaming experience.



For those with kids, PEGI ratings are also available to help parents decide which games are suitable for their children. In addition, children can safely access content suitable for their ages through signing up for a child account.



All content on Zolaz is streamed from its cloud server in Singapore. Say goodbye to long wait times for large game files to be installed, limited device storage or a slow internet connection.



Enjoy Over 550 Premium Games Anytime, Anywhere



Enjoy over 550 curated premium games from developers all over the world. From adrenaline-pumping racing to brain-teasing puzzles, the vast content library guarantees a fresh thrill each time. It is also updated every week to ensure there's always something new to play.



For those always on the go, dive into quests across unlimited devices with an internet connection, including Windows/Mac home computers, iOS, and Android TV, phones, and tablets. A single Zolaz Cloud Gaming account provides users with five profiles to jump into the gaming universe concurrently.



Top The Charts & Win Sensational Rewards In The Contest



The action's not just in the game. Zolaz Arena is running till 30 September 2023, where the top scorer will snag a luxury 3D2N Resorts World Sentosa Experience.



Simply play and earn points based on:





Simply play and earn points based on:

All free Zolaz access will be automatically enrolled into the contest and deleted after 30 days, without any recurring subscription.

About Zolaz Cloud Gaming Service