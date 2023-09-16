Bangladesh secures 6-run win over under-strength India in Asia Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling six-run win over under-strength India in the last Super Four game of the Asia Cup on Friday.

In reply to Bangladesh's 265-8, India was bowled out for 259 on the penultimate ball of its innings — with Mohammad Shami run out — after opener Shubman Gill scored 121.

India, which had already secured a place in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, won the toss at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and elected to bowl first. It made five changes to the team that beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday in a bid to test its bench strength. Star batter Virat Kohli and strike bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were rested. For Bangladesh, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was not available as he has returned home because of personal reasons. Tanzid Hasan made his debut.

Bangladesh pacers Tanzim Sakib (2-32) and Mustafizur Rahman (3-50) were the pick of the bowlers.

But the hero for Bangladesh was captain Shakib Al Hasan, who top scored with 80 runs off 85 balls, including six fours and three sixes, and then bowled Suryakumar Yadav (26) with his left-arm spin. His 10 overs cost Bangladesh only 43 runs and included two maidens.

Gill fought a lone battle for India posting a hundred but his team never had any momentum during the run chase and lost wickets at regular intervals.

It was Gill’s fifth ODI century and the fourth this year as he played the anchor role despite wickets falling at the other end. His 133-ball innings included eight fours and five sixes.

India's chase had got off to a poor start losing captain Rohit Sharma to the second ball of the innings. Debutant Tilak Varma fell shortly after with right arm seamer Sakib accounting for both wickets.

Axar Patel tried to do a rescue mission posting 42 off 34 balls but India had too much catching up to do.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Bangladesh was struggling at 59-4 before Shakib rescued the innings with a 101-run stand for the fifth wicket with Towhid Hridoy, who made 54 in 81 balls.

India pulled back things after the dismissal of Shakib as Bangladesh was reduced to 161-6 in the 35th over, but the tail produced crucial runs in the last 15 overs.

