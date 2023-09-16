Klaasen's 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to huge 416-5 in 4th ODI against Australia

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Australia claimed Heinrich Klaasen's wicket on the last ball of the innings but not before he had smashed 174 off only 83 balls on Friday as South Africa posted a huge 416-5 in the fourth one-day international.

Coming in at No. 5, Klaasen hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter.

Klaasen was caught on the boundary by Nathan Ellis off Marcus Stoinis (1-81) after guiding South Africa to its third-highest ODI total. South Africa, which lost the toss, is seeking to level the five-game series at 2-2 ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India next month.

Klaasen shared a 222-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller (82 not out in 45 balls). Rassie van der Dussen hit 62 in 65.

Josh Hazlewood took 2-79. Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the most expensive with his 10 overs returning 0-113. That included nine of South Africa's overall 20 sixes.

The fifth ODI is on Sunday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket